"Seeti maar", the first song from Salman Khan's Eid release Radhe is here. We already told you it's not even a patch on Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde's number from DJ. It has the worst choreography or dance steps in the history of Indian Cinema so far and we have endured the 90s. People on Twitter just can't believe what they saw.

Check out their reactions here...

Was this the Parody version of allu arjun's #Seetimaarr. And is that gorilla dancing?😳 pic.twitter.com/A0KhbWqD4c — F I D A (@JabraSRKianFida) April 26, 2021

Jaadu ki jhappi, Salman?

Get well soon @alluarjun sir... sorry for Selmon's injustice to #Seetimaarr song 🥺 — Akkian P.K.S (@PrasantKuSaman1) April 26, 2021

That's the good part

What is this behaviour, Salman Khan?

The best BGM with worst visuals

Why original is the real deal?

public service: pls enjoy the real #Seetimaarr, ignore the fakes pic.twitter.com/woX7D2C3Ce — maya🌺 (@nagavallylite) April 26, 2021

There, there

After watching #Seetimaarr song Allu Arjun To Salman Khan : pic.twitter.com/OIosdV59QI — Shalini Shukla (@ShaliniShukla_) April 26, 2021

The memes continue...

Allu Arjun after watching ur dance in the songpic.twitter.com/R0AQiaP1kO — 𝙿𝚁𝙸𝚈𝙰𝙽𝚂𝙷𝚄👑 (@LoneCrusader_) April 26, 2021

Again...there there!

Allu Arjun's Reaction After Seeing Your Version pic.twitter.com/dnljgWjycG — Khiladi Paul #RCB 🎭 (@_Akkian_paul) April 26, 2021

Where's the dance?

Where is dance in this song??? Only seeti maar bar bar 😁😁😁 — abdul majeed/عبدول مجید/అబ్దుల్ మజిద్ (@malik1711) April 26, 2021

