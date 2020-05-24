Rajesh Roshan Birthday: Pardesiya and Other Hit Songs By The Music Composer That Are a Blessing For Bollywood! (Watch Videos)

Rajesh Roshan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Indian Bollywood fans are right now craving for somee good music. In the age of remakes and recreations, the original music making is just now a distant memory. Some of the veteran music composers have set the bar of excellent music albums so high that it is just impossible to reach to their level of creativity. One of them is Rajesh Roshan.

Rajesh Roshan is a popular music composer in the Hindi film industry. Also son of music director Roshan, he has given some of the amazing tracks to cherish to the desi music lovers. On his birthday today, we take a trip down the memory lane to appreciate them.

Chhookar Mere Mann Ko- Yaarana

The song features Amitabh Bachchan and Neetu Singh in the lead. Kishore Kumar has lent his voice to this evergreen romantic song.

Pardesiya- Mr Natarwarlal

The peppy and flirty song is blessed with Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's crackling on-screen chemistry. Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar stepped in for this fun song.

Suniye Kahiye- Baaton Baaton Mein

The song has an old world charm with Amol Palekar and Tina Munim in the lead. This simple yet composition was crooned by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

Ghar Se Nikalte Hi- Papa Kehte Hain

The beautiful track from the late 90s features Jugal Hansraj and Mayuri Kango in the lead. Udit Narayan lent his voice for this wonderful song of confession.

Dil Kyu Ye Mera- Kites

Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori starrer song speaks out the thoughts of a confused lover. The underrated romantic track was amazingly sung by KK.

The list could go on and on but these five are just too precious! Even though he did limited compositions later on in his career, they were still all captivating. The songs given by the composer are like a boon to this industry! Happy Birthday, Rajesh Roshan.