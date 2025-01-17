The Roshans Review: Sigh! So, here we are with yet another docu-series about yet another legacy Bollywood family, showered with unrelenting praise, and no Jaya Bachchan around to bring them down a peg this time. The Roshans is a celebration of the careers of three generations of the Roshan family: starting with the late composer Roshan, then moving on to his sons - actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and composer-lyricist Rajesh Roshan - and finally, to Rakesh Roshan’s superstar son, Bollywood’s OG Greek God, Hrithik Roshan. ‘The Roshans’: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan Share Untold Stories in Upcoming Netflix Documentary (View Poster).

Directed by Shashi Ranjan, The Roshans is a four-episode series, each focusing on one of the family’s main figures. It follows the now-familiar format seen in other Bollywood docu-series such as The Romantics (on Yash and Aditya Chopra), Angry Young Men (Salim-Javed), and Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. Initially, these shows had a certain novelty, evoking nostalgia even if they didn’t educate much beyond what a Wikipedia page might. But there’s something undeniably attractive about seeing stars reminisce about the films you grew up watching and the people who made them.

Watch the Trailer of 'The Roshans':

However, with the formula now overused, the dazzle has dimmed. Beyond the relentless admiration and back-patting, I want a deeper dive - warts and all - into the heart and soul of these stories. That’s where these shows falter. While Angry Young Men still ventured into the darker areas of Salim-Javed’s career, The Roshans plays it safe. Very safe.

'The Roshans' Review - What to Expect!

The first episode focuses on Hrithik’s grandfather, the underrated Roshan Nagrath, and his musical legacy. This was my favourite episode because it shed light on a composer who isn’t discussed as often as Khayyam, Naushad, or Shankar-Jaikishan, despite gems like "Rahen Na Rahen Hum" (Devar), "Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega" (Taj Mahal) and "Na To Karvan Ki Talash Hai" (Barsaat Ki Raat). While not very revelatory, it was still lovely to hear singers and composers discuss his unique style of compositions.

A Still From The Roshans Trailer

The inclusion of musical luminaries like Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam, and Anu Malik felt appropriate for this episode, though actors like Shah Rukh Khan and directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali also shared thoughts on Roshan’s songs. Asha Bhosle’s comment about Roshan being unfairly sidelined during his career was intriguing, but the series frustratingly teased this without delving deeper.

A Still From The Roshans Trailer

The subsequent episodes focus on the Roshan trio, who cemented the family legacy. We hear about their successes, their struggles before those successes, and... more successes. If you’re a fan of Rakesh Roshan’s brand of cinema, Hrithik Roshan’s iconic Bollywood debut, or Rajesh Roshan’s soulful tunes from the ’80s or from his brother's movies, you’ll find moments to enjoy. If not, Shah Rukh Khan nearly steals the show with his engaging anecdotes, doing well to describe why Rakesh Roshan's movies connect with the masses, and he gets substantial screen time across the episodes.

A Still From The Roshans Trailer

Other notable appearances include Subhash Ghai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shatrughan Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, among others.

'The Roshans' Review - The Hits and The Misses

Unsurprisingly, the series is filled with praise for the family. At times, it feels excessive. For instance, someone claims Rajesh Roshan’s music set him apart from all his contemporaries—a statement that feels overstated. While Rajesh Roshan created some beautiful melodies, I wouldn’t say his work redefined the field. Similarly, Hrithik’s claim that his father “changed the Indian cinema landscape” felt hyperbolic, though understandable coming from an admiring son.

A Still From The Roshans Trailer

There is also a claim from director Siddharth Anand that Rakesh Roshan has never had a flop as a director. While this might sound impressive, it’s not entirely accurate. The series conveniently glosses over his lesser-known failures, such as Kaala Baazaar, King Uncle, and Karobaar. However, it is true that Rakesh Roshan’s track record with his son Hrithik is impeccable, and his knack for creating mass-appeal films is undeniable. Outlandish themes for Indian audiences, like aliens (Koi Mil Gaya) and superheroes (Krrish, Krrish 3), have somehow resonated under his direction and clicked with the masses, even if some of them haven't aged well.

A Still From The Roshans Trailer

One area where I wish the series focused more was the action scenes in Rakesh Roshan’s films. This is where he truly shone as a filmmaker. Even though Koyla didn’t perform well at the box office, it featured some of Shah Rukh Khan’s most memorable stunt sequences, such as the scenes where he sets himself on fire or jumps onto a moving train. Similarly, Krrish 3, though not my favourite superhero movie, includes an incredible plane stunt sequence. These moments are mentioned in the series and we see the BTS scenes, but there’s no real insight into how Rakesh Roshan approached crafting them.

The Roshans emotionally discuss their successes, struggles, and even the dark chapter when Rakesh Roshan became a target of the Mumbai underworld following the success of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. While I appreciated some intriguing tidbits, like the revelation that Rakesh Roshan’s inspiration for the emotional scene in Koi Mil Gaya (where Hrithik Roshan’s character anguishedly talks to a statue of Lord Krishna) came from his own frustrated prayer to God during his struggling acting career, the series doesn’t dive deep enough.

A Still From The Roshans Trailer

Also, if you’re expecting the series to delve into the juicier or more controversial aspects of their lives and careers, you’ll be disappointed. For instance, Rajesh Roshan never addresses the long-standing plagiarism allegations against him—yes, the man had the audacity to lift the Titanic theme and even an AR Rahman composition. I couldn’t help but chuckle wickedly when Hrithik called his uncle "authentic". From Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock to Celine Dion’s Titanic Track, 10 Iconic International Hits Bollywood Had the Audacity to Plagiarise!

A Still From The Roshans Trailer

Similarly, don’t expect Rakesh Roshan to acknowledge criticisms of how his 1990s films allegedly portrayed actresses in an exploitative manner, or how he himself incorporated ideas from Hollywood movies into his own. Hrithik’s personal life - including his failed marriage - is also left untouched. In fact, see the interviews that the trio are giving to promote the series, and you will find more interesting content there.

The most controversial revelation comes not for the Roshans, but from Rakesh Roshan and Shatrughan Sinha who recount how Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were allegedly uncooperative during the shoot of Karan Arjun. Even Shah Rukh Khan sheepishly admits to this.

'The Roshans' Review - Final Thoughts

The Roshans is a glossy love letter from Netflix to the Roshan legacy, perfect for their fans who want to bask in nostalgia or revisit the family's highlights without questioning the narrative. But for those hoping for a deep dive into the complexities, controversies, or imperfections that shaped their journey, this series offers little more than surface-level admiration.

Rating: 2.0

