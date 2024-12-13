In a startling revelation, Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty has accused veteran music director Rajesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's uncle, of sexually harassing her years ago. In an interview released on December 10, Chakraborty detailed the alleged incident, which took place at Roshan's residence in Mumbai. The accusations have shocked the music industry, with the singer describing a traumatic experience. As of now, Rajesh Roshan has not publicly responded to the serious allegations. Dileep Sexual Assault Case 2017: Survivor Seeks Transparency in Open Court Hearing to Counter Misinformation.

Lagnajita Chakraborty Acusses Rajesh Roshan of Sexually Harassing Her in Mumbai

During her appearance on the podcast Straight Up With Shree, Lagnajita Chakraborty recounted an incident that occurred when she visited Roshan's residence in Santacruz for a professional meeting. "When I used to live in Mumbai, he had called me to meet him at his Santacruz residence. It was a lavish space, quite well-maintained and nicely decorated. We sat in his music room, which had all kinds of amenities and instruments," she said in the interview. Sharad Kapoor Sexual Harassment Case: FIR Filed Against ‘Josh’ Fame Actor in Mumbai for Allegedly Inappropriately Touching Woman – Read Details.

Lagnajita Chakraborty Opens Up About Her Traumatic Experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreemoyee Piu (@straightupwithshree)

She further added how Rajesh Roshan slipped his hand into her skirt. "I sat down and he was sitting next to me. I had sung quite a few advertisement jingles by then. So there was an iPad on the table, and he asked me to show him some of my work. As I browsed on the iPad, I saw him shift a bit towards me. I noticed it but did not react instantly. But then, without any further ado, he slipped his hand inside my skirt, as if it was nothing. I didn't say much to him. I just got up and walked out," she recalled.

Watch Lagnajita Chakraborty's Full Interview Below:

"I didn't make much hue and cry about it, because I feel that it was his problem and mistake that he resorted to such behaviour. It was not my mistake that he did that," Lagnajita added.

Lagnajita Chakraborty further revealed that the casting couch is prevalent not only in Bollywood but also within the music industry. While she refrained from naming other perpetrators, she stressed the gravity of the issue. Known for her impactful work as a Bengali playback singer, Lagnajita gained widespread recognition for the popular song "Basanto Eshe Geche" from the film Chotushkone.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2024 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).