Rajesh Roshan has been around in the industry for over 5 decades and has given Hindi movie fans some of the most melodious numbers. Being a part of composer Roshan's legacy, Rajesh Roshan has worked with brilliant directors like Basu Chatterjee, Dev Anand and more. But today's generation remembers him for his amazing work for Hrithik Roshan's movies. The Roshans are a close-knit family. Rajesh Roshan composes music for Hrithik's movies which are directed by Rakesh Roshan. Guess this bonding has managed to give some of the best musical work by the legendary composer.

But not all his compositions for Hrithik are worth cheering for. Roshan has been part of eight of Hrithik's projects and today we will rank each one of them from best to worst. Be prepared for a few surprises...

#1. Na Tum Jaano Na Hum

Surprised? Well, we are expecting that reaction from you. But trust us when we say this, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum is the most underrated Hrithik-Rajesh Roshan album ever. Kamal Khan's "Tum" is unbelievably heart-wrenching. It stirs something in you. The high and lows of the rhythm get to you. Then there's the "Jaa sanam mujhko hai" sung by Sneha Pant and Kamal Khan again. The hope, nuance, and feel of the track are just beautiful. The coy and sweet 'Hai ram kya kar dala' by Pamela Jain is perhaps the best expression of being in love with the idea of being in love. The arrangements used were also quite innovative. Do hear the lyrics by the late genius Anand Bakshi

#1. Na Tum Jaano Na Hum

#2 Kaho Naa...Pyar Hai

Not that we need to say much about this album which still rocks music charts even after 21 years. Roshan packed the album with every sound a music lover would appreciate. So there's a confessional in the form of the title track, a heightened music arrangement for the climax, a sassy life lesson track like "Ek Pal Ka Jeena", a soft lilting romantic song "Na tum jaano na hum" and much more. Kaho Naa Pyar Hai is a complete album that is a rare find now.

#2 Kaho Naa...Pyar Hai

#3 Koi...Mil Gaya

Koi...Mil Gaya might have been a challenge for Roshan as it had sounds that had to seem alien as the movie had an extraterrestrial creature in it. The album is fresh even today because of the arrangements used. Since Hrithik is shown as someone who is differently-abled and has kids as his best friends, the feel of the album is very perky and innocent. The Jaadu track is one of the favourites and so is the playful "Idhar chala Mein udhar chala'. Then there's the title track which is soft and sweet. We do feel 'Haila haila' could have been omitted as the album looks neat without it.

#3 Koi...Mil Gaya

#4 Kites

This will come as yet another shocker for you but Kites doesn't get the appreciation it deserves. We are strictly talking about the music here. Rajesh-Hrithik combo has done a fantastic job here. KK's "Zindagi do pal ki" is simply fascinating. Soft yet upbeat and has an amazing composition graph. Yet another KK track that leaves you smitten in "Dil kyu mera". What a lovely composition! This track is pure love and we think it's because of KK-Roshan combo rather than Hrithik-Rajesh Roshan one. Falling in love gets easier with this song. 'The Fire' which is the dance-off track is quite impressive too. Rajesh Roshan Birthday: Pardesiya and Other Hit Songs By The Music Composer That Are a Blessing For Bollywood! (Watch Videos)

#5 Krrish

Rajesh Roshan's music for Hrithik Roshan's movies started to get a bit repetitive from hereon. The sounds feel similar with no major highs in the score. But Krrish still holds a higher position because of the crafty, refine and pacy 'Dil na liya'. The track has experimented with a lot of sounds and that makes it quite pleasing to hear despite being a dance track. Apart from this, "Pyaar ki kahaani" does make you happy.

#6 Kaabil

Kaabil may not be one of the great Rajesh Roshan albums but he repurposed a few of his old hits extremely well. The way he mixed them with modern instruments has uplifted those songs to another leve like "Dil kya kare" and "Saara zamaana". "Mei tere Kaabil" became more popular but it's "Kuch din" that should have been on everyone's playlist. It's such a sweet track and leaves you with a happy feeling

#7 Aap Mujhe Ache Lagne Lage

The one track in the album that saved it from being the worst Rajesh Roshan-Hrithik Roshan combo is the seven days of Navratri mix, "Ore chori'. A fascinatingly unusual and extremely unique blend of musical instruments depicting the various days is still unmatched. Rest all other tracks are passable.

#8 Krrish 3

This definitely will be an unpopular opinion but none of the tracks from Krrish 3 stays with you. "Raghupati Raghav" is nice which is great to dance on but once it stops playing, you don't care for it. Other tracks are too snazzy and have chaotic arrangements that don't please you at all.

We are pretty sure many of you won't agree with this list. So do let us know which among the Hrithik Roshan-Rajesh Roshan combos do you like the most?

