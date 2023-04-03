Actress Dia Mirza, who was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha's theatrical pandemic film Bheed, has shared her experience with her co-stars. While she lauded the film's director for his passion and conviction in his stories, she also shared that Rajkummar Rao, who plays a cop in the film, is blessed with a wicked sense of humour. Dia Mirza Is the Epitome of Grace in This Classic Black Dress With Embroidered Details! View Bheed Actress’ Stunning New Pics.

The actress said: "'Bheed' is my fourth project with Anubhav Sinha and this is possibly the toughest film of his career. Watching him work with so much passion and conviction on stories that must be told, has been truly inspirational. Yet amid all the intensity, all of us found ways to make each other laugh, celebrate special days, savour chaat treats and be there for each other when things got tough." Bheed: Swara Bhasker Reacts to Censor Board Cuts for Rajkummar Rao’s Film, Calls It ‘Allergy to Facts’.

She further mentioned: "Rajkummar Rao for instance has a wicked sense of humour and brings great energy to the sets while Bhumi and I bonded over many common interests. She is a very intelligent and interesting person." For her, working on this film is an unforgettable experience as she got to jam with many exemplary actors.

"Working with Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Pankaj Kapur sir was truly an experience I will never forget. I had the most amazing time working and watching everyone at work. The craft of each of these artists is a privilege to witness up close. Pankaj ji and Ashutosh ji are institutions in their own right and Raj and Bhumi are actors I have admired right from their first films," the actress concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2023 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).