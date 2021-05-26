Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday shared a tip to overcome anxiety and stress in the time of Covid. The actress shared a photograph on Instagram, where she can be seen resting on the ground in a gym with her eyes closed and hands stretched. Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Tip, Suggests Her Recipe To Beat Summer Heat! (View Post).

"No! I am not sleeping off. This is how I relax post workout, with a session of Yog Nidra, as suggested by my wellness expert @munmun.ganeriwal .If the pandemic anxiety is making you sleepless, stressed or if you are recovering post COVID, she suggests giving Yog nidra a shot. And I cannot agree more! #everydaypostworkout," she wrote alongside the image. Rakul Preet Singh on Her Upcoming Rom-Com with Arjun Kapoor; ‘It Is a Story of Characters Who Belong to India and Pakistan’.

Check Out Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Post Below:

On the work front, Rakul's latest release is the digital film Sardar Ka Grandson co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. The Kaashvie Nair directorial also features Kumud Mishra and Soni Razdan.

