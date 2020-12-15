It was on a lazy Monday (Dec 14), when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked by our paparazzi at the Mumbai's airport heading to Goa. And after a few hours, pictures of the two enjoying a football match (in Goa) was all over the internet. Ralia (as fans call them) were seen attending Mumbai City FC VS Jamshedpur FC's match at Indian Super League 2020-21. Before the big fame had begun, Alia had taken to her Instagram and said, "Game time #aamchicity @mumbaicityfc." Ranbir and Alia were seen cheering the team from the stands. Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Pack a Stylish Punch at the Airport (View Pics).

During their match time, the duo was also seen at their stylish best. While Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a blue jersey of Mumbai City FC paired with distressed denim, Alia, on the other hand, opted for a yellow tee with high waist pants. Not to miss, her hoop earrings. Both of them also had their masks on considering the current COVID-19 situation. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai City FC also shared pictures of Ranbir-Alia. Brahmastra: Karan Johar Not Keen To Release Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Starrer On OTT Platform?

Check Out The Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai City FC (@mumbaicityfc)

FYI, Mumbai City FC, one of the teams from Indian Super League is partially owned by Alia’s boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, the couple has been seeing each other from more than three years now. The two will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's next Brahmastra on the big screens. Stay tuned!

