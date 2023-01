Actor Randeep Hooda was reportedly hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for treatment after he fainted while riding a horse and got severely injured. The actor was injured in the incident that occurred few days back and rushed to the hospital immediately, he has been advised complete bed rest for now. CAT: Randeep Hooda Teams Up With Netflix for a Project on ‘Drugs, Deceit and Danger’ (View Poster).

Last year, Randeep suffered an injury while shooting an action sequence for Radhe with Salman Khan for which the Highway actor had to undergo knee surgery on his right leg. The surgery happened during the shoot of his series Inspector Avinash. Randeep had also posted pictures from the hospital to keep his fans updated with his health developments. Now, the actor was drastically losing weight for Savarkar for a long time. Randeep Hooda: Breaking Punjabi Stereotypes In CAT!.

While during the promotions of his recently released Netflix original CAT which garnered him a lot of praise, the actor went easy on his diet. As soon as he was back on the sets of Savarkar, to fit in the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, he went back to follow a strict and maintained diet. As he has lost 22 kg for his role, there is hardly any muscle left around his knee due to which the fall had a major impact on his knee and leg. The actor injured his left leg which may require surgery.

