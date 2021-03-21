Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh has shared a picture sporting an all black ensemble. Ranveer posted three pictures on Instagram, dressed in a black T-shirt paired with black ripped jeans and sunglasses. Ranveer did not put any captions for his photographs. Balloon Latex Inflatable Trousers by Fashion Designer Harikrishnan Could Find a Place in Ranveer Singh’s Wardrobe!

On the work front, the actor is now gearing up for the release of "83", which was pushed due to the global outbreak of Covid last year. The film is about India's big win at the 1983 World Cup. "83", directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh’s Flashy Outfit at the Airport Makes Him Look Like a ‘Foil Paper’ and We Cringe to the ‘T’ (View Pics).

Ranveer Singh Slaying in Black

Ranveer's Killer Look

Ranveer Singh is Internet's Crush Today

He will also be seen in "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" and Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus".

