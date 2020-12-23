Ranveer Singh's fans must have missed seeing the actor on the big screen this year, but the actor is making sure he comes back on the screen with a bang. The actor has a long list of upcoming movies films including Rohit Shetty's recently announced Cirkus. The actor will be seen in a new avatar in this film and has started shooting for the film as well. Taking it to Instagram, Singh shared a few glimpses of his look from the sets of the film. Cirkus: Is Ranveer Singh’s Film With Rohit Shetty Set In The ’60s?

Ranveer posted a few pictures from the shoot where he can be seen sitting and looking closely towards something. While we only get to see his side profile, Ranveer sure is giving some intense looks for the camera. He is seen wearing a basic t-shirt, a chain and ear studs. Ranveer added a few emojis indicating that he has commenced the shoot for his film. Cirkus: Before Ranveer Singh, Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan and Tusshar Kapoor Were Once to Star in this Rohit Shetty Film?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The film is said to be based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors. Apart from Ranveer, the cast includes Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra as well. Cirkus is reportedly being shot in Goa and Ooty and it is expected to go on at a stretch until March next year. Talking about the genre of the film, a source revealed to Mirror, “After exploring different sub-genres of comedy— horror, slapstick and situational— Rohit is stepping into the period space. The film is set in the ’60s. Since the humour arises from when four lookalikes cross each other’s paths, Rohit decided to set the story in ’68 when there were no mobile phones.”

Besides Cirkus, Ranveer Singh has many other projects lined-up. The release of his films ’83 and a special appearance in Sooryavanshi are awaited. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is another film he has in his kitty and also a film with Karan Johar. Ranveer is also in talks with Ali Abbas Zafar for a sci-fi superhero film and with Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar for a gangster drama. The fourth instalment of Dhoom is also likely to feature Ranveer Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).