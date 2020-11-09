It is a down and dirty Monday for Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, if you go by his latest Instagram post. The actor shared a picture of an intense workout session, and his followers have gone crazy about his chiselled frame. "Down & Dirty," he captioned the image, tagging it as #mondaymotivation. In the shirtless image, Ranveer cuts a sweaty figure after wrapping up a rigorous workout session. Messed-up hair add to Ranveer's attitude. When Kubbra Sait Gatecrashed Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s Wedding ‘With an Invitation’

"Dada ke jalweee," wrote one, while one posted: "Even in 0 gravity, I'd fall for you". Several of his fans left "wow", and heart emojis. In an interview to IANS earlier this year, Ranveer shared that training is a very important part of his life. "Training is a very important part of my life. I have been bodybuilding since I was 16 years old. During lockdown I have deliberately added muscle mass to my physique," he said, adding: "I have started lifting heavier than ever before and my focus has been compound exercises. Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde In Rohit Shetty’s Family Entertainer Next

I wasn't doing a lot of dead lifts earlier but now I've incorporated them into my routine and I am constantly working to perfect my form." Last week, the actor revealed that he is back on the sets. Ranveer shared two pictures from the set, and one can spot glowing lights behind him. In the pictures, he is seen in an intense mood. Ranveer will soon be seen in "83", where he plays as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The film also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi, along with Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

The actor will also reprise his role as Sangram Bhalerao 'Simmba' in Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, "Sooryavanshi", which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who is on the lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn will also reprise his role of Bajirao Singham from Shetty's "Singham" films. Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.

Later, he reunites with filmmaker Rohit Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled "Cirkus", their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy Of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role.

