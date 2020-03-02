Raveena Tandon With Daughter Rash Takes an Auto to Niece’s Mehendi Ceremony

Raveena Tandon. (Photo credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, March 1: Ditching the luxury of swanky cars, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon jumped into an auto to attend her niece's mehendi ceremony. Raveena took an auto ride with her daughter Rasha. The actress, who is all set to make her comeback into in films with KGF: Chapter 2, took to Instagram to share a video of her journey.

"Jumped into an auto , as was getting late waiting for the car to go for my niece's mehndi ceremony . All decked up, Rasha and me , and a lovely auto ride ! ???? viva la mumbai Autowallahs! Total saviours!" she captioned the video. Raveena Tandon Takes a Dig at Zaira Wasim's Decision to Quit Bollywood, Says, 'It Doesn't Matter if Two Films Old are Ungrateful to the Industry'.

Raveena Tandon's Instagram Post

She shared another clip, where the auto driver told was seen telling the actress about all the films he has seen starring her. "To all those who asked if he recognised! Yes he did, Arshad chicha turned out to be a fan and well wisher! Chatted with him a bit before leaving," she captioned the second video.

KGF: Chapter 2 will release worldwide in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag.