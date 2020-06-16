Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Kai Po Che! , MS Dhoni, Kedarnath, Chhichhore And More - Here's Where You Can Watch the Late Actor's Popular Films Online on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 01:42 PM IST
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Kai Po Che! , MS Dhoni, Kedarnath, Chhichhore And More - Here's Where You Can Watch the Late Actor's Popular Films Online on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Facebook/Twitter)

Sushant Singh Rajput's death still seems a lot to sink in. It is unbelievable that a talented actor like him is no more with us. The 34-Year-Old actor held to his name some successful films and charmed us with his amazing performances. They say the best way to celebrate the ones that leave us is to cherish their memories and celebrate their achievements. Sushant leaves behind some amazing work that will remain with us forever. Be it his powerful act as the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni or his and lovable simpleton in Kedarnath, Sushant captured the best of each character while giving these brilliant performances. Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Trend #DilBecharaOnBigScreen As They Ask Makers to Release the Actor's Last Film in Theatres Instead Of OTT.

His sudden demise has left everyone heartbroken and while we are yet to watch his finale work, Dil Bechara which will also release soon, we can remember and celebrate him with the work that he has left behind. Sushant's hit films are available to stream on digital platforms and many will find themselves drawn to these works in this unfortunate time to once again feel his presence on the screen. From his 2013 debut film Kai Po Che! to last release Chhichhore (2019), relive the actor's amazing works on OTT. Here's where you can watch these Sushant Singh Rajput films. Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Pavitra Rishta, MS Dhoni, Chhichhore and Other Memorable Roles of The Late Actor.

Netflix

Kai Po Che!

PK

Hotstar-Disney Plus

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Chhichhore

Zee5

Sonchiriya

Kedarnath

Amazon Prime

Shuddh Desi Romance

While we are going to immensely miss watching Sushant Singh Rajput on the big screen, we couldn't be more happier that he has left a mark on the industry with these fine works that will be watched over and over and marvelled at for his brilliant screen presence and act. While we wait for his last work, Dil Bechara to release soon, these past films of the actor are more than enough to accompany as we grieve his absence and find solace in his on-screen presence. Rest in peace Sushant, we'll always love and celebrate your work!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

