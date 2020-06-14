Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Pavitra Rishta, MS Dhoni, Chhichhore and Other Memorable Roles of The Late Actor

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 04:11 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Pavitra Rishta, MS Dhoni, Chhichhore and Other Memorable Roles of The Late Actor
Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta, MS Dhoni, Chhichhore (Photo Credits: Movie Stills)

At the age of 34, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. He was reportedly suffering from depression for a long time now. The news has come as a shock to his family, friends and fans. The entire entertainment industry is grieving his demise, posting condolence messages on social media. The actor had some amazing films under his name that he did with perfection. Here are some of the most memorable roles of the actor. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From Getting Meryl Streep's Autograph to Spending a Night at Playboy Mansion, Actor Once Shared His Bucket List in His Now Deleted Insta Posts.

Pavitra Rishta

The actor started off his acting career through small screen. He featured in the serial, Pavitra Rishta. His character 'Manav' became a household name within just few months. His chemistry with actress and ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande was loved by fans to the core.

Kai Po Che 

He got his much-needed big break through this Bollywood film based on Chetan Bhagat's 'The Three Mistakes Of My Life.' He co-starred with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh and played the role of an ex district-level co-star. That was the film where fans developed a crush on this budding talent. Critics loved his role as well.

PK 

He did a short and crisp role in this Aamir Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer movie. His role as Sarfaraz was too good and he won the audience with that little delightful presence.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshi 

Talk about experimenting and SSR was always up for it! Although the film did not pick up pace on ticket windows, this one is an underrated gem. He was, as usual, a perfectionist in this role as well.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story 

What can we say about this film? He reached to the pinnacle of success by portraying the role of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the silver screen. From learning cricket to the T to making it look so convincing, he aced it so well.

Kedarnath 

He was seen in this beautiful romantic movie that was based on the backdrop of Uttarakhan floods. This was also Sara Ali Khan's debut film and his chemistry with her was beyond cute.

Sonchiriya 

Once again, a highly recommended film starring SSR. The movie received critical appreciation and so did Sushant's performance. Definitely one of the best roles of the late actor, till date.

Chhichhore 

This wonderful tale of friendship by Nitesh Tiwari saw him experimenting with his looks. The movie had a message on not committing suicide. His performance and bonding with the co-stars was adored by the fans.

It is so heartbreaking to now come to the terms that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. He had so much to offer more and his sudden death feels totally unfair to him and his close ones. You will be missed, SSR.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

