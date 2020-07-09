Veteran actor, Jagdeep, the 'Soorma Bhopali' of Bollywood died at the age of 81 in Mumbai. The news of sudden demise has sent shockwaves in the industry, as we all know how Bollywood has lost many talented stars in 2020. The reason behind Jagdeep's death is still not known as an official statement from his family is awaited. Jagdeep's real name is Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri. In his long-spanning career in Bollywood, he was moreover known as a comedian and Ramesh Sippy's Sholay is one of the popular movies of the actor. However, little did fans know that he started his career as a child artist with BR Chopra's Afsana. Jagdeep, The Soorma Bhopali Of Bollywood, Dies At 81.

Later, in his career, he did films like Bhabhi, Barkha and Bindaya as a lead actor which were directed by AVM. Another lesser-known fact about the late actor is that he once made fomer PM Jawarharlal Nehru happy by his stellar performance in the film, Hum Panchi Ek Daal Ke, in which he had essayed the role of a child artiste. Owing to the same, Nehru had gifted him his personal staff as a token of appreciation. RIP Jagdeep: Throwback Pictures of the Veteran Actor With His Sons, Jaaved and Naved Jafri that Will Take You Back in Time.

Jagdeep also had worn the filmmaker's hat by directing a film titled as Soorma Bhopali. This particular movie also had a special appearance from Amitabh Bachchan. For the unversed, Jgdeep was already married before he got wedded to Javed Jaffrey's mother. Reportedly, from his first marriage, he has three children. A son Hussein Jaffrey and 2 daughters Shakira Shafi and Suraiya. Hussein passed away recently.

