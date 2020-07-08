Jagdeep Passes Away: 5 Funny Scenes of the Veteran Comedian That Will Keep Us in Smiles For Years

Looks like we have to brace ourselves for a tragedy every day or the other this year. In 2020, we have lost five popular Bollywood celebs in Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Wajid Khan and recently, Saroj Khan. Now we got this heartbreaking news that veteran comedian Jagdeep is also no longer with us. The actor passed away on July 8. He was 81. Actor Jaaved Jaaferi and host Naved Jafri are his sons. Jagdeep, The Soorma Bhopali Of Bollywood, Dies At 81.

The actor was not keeping well for a few years, intermittently acting in movies in between. His last film was in 2017 in Kader Khan's Masti Nahi Sasti. Jagdeep had entered the industry as a child artiste, first in the 1950 film Madhubala. His role of Mehmood in the 1957 film Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke won him so much acclaim that even Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had gifted his personal staff, according to certain reports. Jagdeep Dies At 81: Ajay Devgn, Anubhav Sinha, Johny Lever And Others Mourn The Loss Of The Comedian (View Tweets).

As an adult, Jagdeep's second innings began as a leading man, before establishing himself as a comic star. It was the Shammi Kapoor-starrer Brahmachari that catapulted him to stardom. He also tickled our funny bones in films like Sholay, Qurbani, Khilona, Shahenshah, Purana Mandir, Phool Aur Kaante, Andaz Apna Apna, China Gate etc. His cult character of Soorma Bhopali also got a spinoff by the same name, that had cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Rekha. Soorma Bhopali was also his sole directorial venture.

While his demise has saddened us, Jagdeep has given us many funny scenes to remember his legacy with smiles on our faces. Here's a look at five funny scenes from his illustrious filmography.

Sholay

Jagdeep's most famous role was the funny merchant, Soorma Bhopali, whom Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra) meet after their jailbreak. As per certain stories, it was Jagdeep who gave insights to screenwriters Salim-Javed as to how Soorma Bhopali should behave. There was reportedly even a song picturised on him, that was cut from the film.

Andaz Apna Apna

Jagdeep had a brief role in this classic Rajkumar Santoshi film but it was quite a memorable one. He played tailor Bankelal Bhopali, the father of Salman Khan's character, Prem, who is tired of his son's buffoonery and wants him to stay away from the shrewd conman Johnny from Wah-Wah Productions. The film reunited him with fellow comedian, the late Mehmood.

Purana Mandir

In Ramsay Brothers' cult horror film, Jagdeep plays a silly dacoit, Machchar Singh, which was a spoof of Gabbar Singh, the antagonist of Sholay. His comic scenes were a highlight in this supposedly scary film.

Brahmachari

This Shammi Kapoor entertainer is known for its family story and its amazing songs. It also help establish Jagdeep as a comedian, whose scenes of trying to woo a girl behind her father's back are hilarious.

Agent Vinod

No. Not the Saif Ali Khan-starrer. But the 1977 spy thriller that inspired the title of the Sriram Raghavan film. While Mahendra Sandhu plays the lead, Jagdeep stole the show as his bumbling assistant, indulging in some funny physical comedy.

