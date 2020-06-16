RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Kriti Sanon’s Pensive and Heartbreaking Note for the Late Actor Makes Netizens Emotional (View Tweets)

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon poured her heart out and penned an emotional post for her dear friend Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Sanon who has worked with the late actor in Raabta seems to be broken from within as her latest post conveys it all. She was also among the few celebs who were spotted at Sushant's last rites. The Chhichhore actor died by Suicide, as per reports wherein further investigation is ongoing. Having said that, Kriti's heartfelt message for Sushant reached fans and in no time she started trending on the micro-blogging site. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, 'A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You'.

Twitterverse could not control their emotions and started to laud the actress for finally posting for her 'no more' pal. Kriti in her sentimental post mentioned how 'a part of her heart has gone with Sushant.' Indeed, a star gone too soon. Check out some of the reactions to Kriti's post for her Raabta co-star below: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: ‘Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated and Crying Like Hell,’ Reveals Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Prarthana Behere.

My heart goes to @kritisanon Stay strong — Shaharyar (@iShaharyar_MD) June 16, 2020

damn my heart just broke 😿#KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/Z6KnbpqXn7 — tru ²⁸ #BLM || flop era (@urmyIouvre) June 16, 2020

#KritiSanon words just got me. Especially " You hadn't pushed the ones who loved you "😣😥 This is clear Kriti genuinely Loved & Cared about #SushantSinghRajput just like #AnkitaLokhande did :( pic.twitter.com/WvR7Pd6Drl — Puja Agarwal (@Beingrealbeing) June 16, 2020

Sushant's death has fueled a debate on Twitter wherein the top target has been Karan Johar. Many celebs from the industry have called out members from the same fraternity for their hypocrisy, double standards and operating in camps system. Coming back to Sanon's latest post for Sushant, it's really melting our hearts. May his soul rest in peace.

