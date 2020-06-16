Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, 'A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You'

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has shaken the entire Bollywood fraternity. The actor died by suicide and sources close to him insist he was suffering from clinical depression for the past six months. He had even stopped taking his anti-depressant pills and that probably made the matters worse. While the entire industry mourned his sudden demise, his rumoured ex-girlfriend Kriti Sanon was yet to react. She probably was still struggling to fathom the situation and wanted to see him for one last time. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: ‘Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated and Crying Like Hell,’ Reveals Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Prarthana Behere.

Kriti was present at his funeral ceremony along with other industry people to pray for his departed soul. She finally took to her Instagram account to share her loss and explain what he really meant to her. In a lengthy emotional post, Sanon has described his brilliant mind as his best friend and worst enemy. She has further highlighted how she wished he hadn't pushed away the ones who really loved him and how she could have fixed that something inside him that was broken. Saif Ali Khan On Bollywood Celebs Reacting To Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: To Pretend That You Do Care is Like The Ultimate Hypocrisy.

Check out her Instagram Post

She probably ended her tribute on a very beautiful end when she said, "A part of my heart has gone with you..💔 and a part will always keep you alive...", There's no better way to put it and we are glad for she was able to share her feelings with his fans and admirers. We feel your loss, Kriti, we surely do!

Sushant was among the rising talents in the industry whose charming smile will be treasured by us forever. Rest in peace Sushant.

