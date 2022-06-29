Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is the upcoming film based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO. R Madhavan would be seen playing his role in this film that is also written, directed and produced by him. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19 and it received fantastic response from the audience. The biographical drama received 10-minute standing ovation too at the screening. Rocketry – The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan Shares Suriya’s ‘Precious’ Reaction to His Look As Nambi Narayanan (Watch Video).

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which also marks R Madhavan’s directorial debut, is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Ahead of its theatrical release, let’s take a look at some of its key details. Rocketry Star R Madhavan Claims 'Panchangam' Played Crucial Role in ISRO's Mars Mission, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Cast – R Madhavan would be seen playing the titular role. Simran, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Mohan Raman among others would be seen playing key roles in the film.

Plot – The film revolves around the life of Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage. R Madhavan directorial will showcase how he fought for justice over the years.

Watch The Trailer Of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Below:

Release Date – The biographical drama is all set to be released in theatres on July 1. It would hit the big screens in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Reviews – The reviews for the film are not out yet. As soon as the review for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be out, LatestLY will update you all with the same.

