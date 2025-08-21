Fans of Akshay Kumar hoping for the much-awaited sequel to Rowdy Rathore might have to wait longer. According to Bollywood Hungama’s recent reports, the makers have decided not to move forward with Rowdy Rathore 2. Instead, producers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shabinaa Khan are now planning to transform its script into a brand-new, standalone cop-based action drama. Sidharth Malhotra Has NOT Replaced Akshay Kumar for Rowdy Rathore 2 – Reports.

Disney’s Hesitation Halts ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ Plans

Industry sources reveal that Disney, one of the rights holders, showed hesitation in committing to the sequel. As a result, the nearly three-year effort on the original script has been put aside. Acclaimed writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, who worked on the earlier draft, will now reshape the story for its fresh direction. Sidharth Malhotra To Play Cop’s Role in Rowdy Rathore 2, Film To Go on Floor’s Soon – Reports.

Mithran To Direct Revamped Action Drama

Tamil filmmaker Mithran has reportedly been brought on board to helm the project, which is expected to begin production in early 2026. While no official casting announcements have been made, earlier buzz suggested Sidharth Malhotra was being considered for the original sequel. However, with the project’s revamp, his association remains uncertain. The makers promise a commercial entertainer packed with action, but it will no longer carry the Rowdy Rathore name or its storyline.

