Sadak 2 is the upcoming film starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. The makers confirmed that Sadak 2 will not be releasing in theatres, but directly on OTT platform. About releasing Sadak 2 online, producer Mukesh Bhatt confirmed, “It (number of COVID-19 cases) is increasing day-by-day instead of subsiding. In this situation do you think the theatres will open? And even if they do and Sadak 2 is released, will people go to watch it? People have to protect their families. Today, life is more important,” reports PTI. Ever since this announcement was made, Twitterati have started trending #BoycottSadak2 and also have demanded ban on nepotism. Sadak 2 Will Go For a Straight to OTT Release; 'This is the Only Option Left', Says Producer Mukesh Bhatt.

The nepotism debate started all over again after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Several celebs came forward and expressed how outsiders are not given a fair chance by the industry, whilst some mentioned that it is unfair to drag the industry members and star kids without knowing the truth. There is a section of industry that is being blamed for being nepotists. Now when it was confirmed that Sadak 2 will get an online release, netizens started discussing how one should not watch this film and how nepotist products should be banned. Take a look at the posts being shared on Twitter. Mukesh Bhatt Had Approached Sushant Singh Rajput for Sadak 2 and Thought He Was a Disturbed Soul.

Fans' Theory

Game Khel Gaya @MaheshNBhatt, #Sadak2 OTT Platform Pe Release Hone Ja Rahi Hai. Ye Movie Agar theaters me release hoti to jyada chal na pati, because of nepotism issue & #SushantSinghRajput Case. @aliaa08 — लोकेश अग्रवाल (@style_x7) June 29, 2020

Conclusions Have Been Drawn

#Sadak2 A shitty movie.. don't want to waste my time.. pic.twitter.com/4GfDKO26BR — Md Ahmad (@mdahmad1793) June 29, 2020

Boycott Sadak 2

Sadak 2 Or Nepotism 2?

#Sadak2 should be renamed as #nepotism2 as it's entire cast is a product of nepotism in Bollywood. — Krushna✖️ (@knkhadanga) June 29, 2020

Audience vs Nepotism

Who cares??...This time they will see the power of audience... am done with them😡#Sadak2 — Jyotsna Shambhavi (@JyotsnaShambha2) June 29, 2020

The Anger Against Industry

Have already boycotted all StarKids movies... #Sadak2 - Even if sum1 ask me to watch this movie for free.. would rather watch The Great SSR's old movies but not this.. #HatredforBhatt #HatredforNepotism #HatredforMurderers https://t.co/6OdENj61yk — Pari (@Pari22478215) June 29, 2020

Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, is the sequel to to the 1991 film Sadak and it as also marks his return as a director after two decades. Sadak 2 is set to be premiered online on July 10.

