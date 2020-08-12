The trailer of Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur released on August 12 online. The film is all set to head for a streaming release soon on Disney+ Hotstar considering coronavirus outbreak has still managed to keep the theatres shut. Sadak 2 happens to be a special film on two fronts, one because this is Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with her father and secondly the film happens to be a Mahesh Bhatt directorial after a hiatus of 21 years. The director in the prime of his career delivered some big hits such as Sadak - the original film, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin , Sir among others. Sadak 2 Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Next Looks Like a Worthy Sequel (Watch Video).

While Sadak 2 is finding itself to be a prime target of hatred amid the raging nepotism debate, it seems a tad unfair to write it off way before its release. Considering this film marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 1999 film Kartoos starring Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in lead roles, we decided to take a look at the director's previous works that resonated with the audiences and received a thumbs-up from them. While IMDB ratings are considered to be a crucial metric by many to declare a film successful, we take a look at Mahesh Bhatt's directorials that garnered the highest IMDB ratings.

1. Saaransh - 8.2/10

Starring Anupam Kher in one of his career's most acclaimed roles, this Mahesh Bhatt film is considered to be one of Bollywood's finest films. The film had an eclectic star cast consisting of Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar and Soni Razdan in key roles. The emotional drama revolved around an elderly couple coming to terms with their son's death.

2. Arth - 8/10

Yet another gem from Mahesh Bhatt, the film starring Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in lead roles explored the thems of infidelity, divorce and also a woman finding her self-worth. Stunning performances and brilliant writing make this film an absolute must-watch.

3. Zakhm - 7.9/10

The Ajay Devgn, Pooja Bhatt, Nagarjuna and a young Kunal Kemmu starrer takes a look at religion affecting emotional ties. Ajay Devgn received immense praises for his performance in this affecting drama.

4. Naam - 7.5/10

The 1986 film captured a valid theme of youth looking for quick money getting conned with overseas work opportunities. The film starred Sanjay Dutt in lead and also had amazing performances by Kumar Gaurav, Amrita Singh among others.

5. Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin - 7.4/10

The Pooja Bhatt-Aamir Khan film came to be known as one of the most-loved romantic comedies of early 1990s. The funny banter between the two leads and also other dialogues of the film became quite popular. Not to mention the soundtrack composed by Nadeem-Shravan that further made this film lovable.

6. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke - 7.4/10

Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan were without a doubt one of the most iconic on-screen couples of the early 90s and in this film, they were a total riot. The romantic comedy was declared a super hit at the box office.

7. Sadak -7/10

The Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt starrer that is all set to have its sequel released now had its original film released back in 1991. The film won praises for Dutt's performance and also its story of star-crossed lovers. Sadak 2 Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Revenge Drama Gets Heavily Mocked On Twitter!

With Mahesh Bhatt now back to direction with his upcoming digital release, we wonder if the filmmaker will bring back his magic of bringing films that left a lasting impact like the ones that are listed above. Sadak 2 is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

