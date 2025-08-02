Director Mohit Suri is clearly overwhelmed by the love pouring in for his latest film, Saiyaara. While the film continues its dream run at the box office, Mohit chose to celebrate its success not with a party, but with a heartfelt gesture by serving sweets (bhog) to the public at a temple in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Fact Check: Insta Reels Falsely Claim ‘Saiyaara’ Title Track Copied an Old Amitabh Bachchan-Kishore Kumar Song – Here’s the Truth About Viral Videos!

Mohit Suri Distributes Bhog

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, the Aashiqui 2 director is seen distributing bhog (offering) to devotees outside the temple. Smiling warmly, he hands out gulaab jamuns with his own hands, taking time to serve each person in line. Fans quickly took to the comments section, with one writing, “Best director,” and another saying, “Such a kind gesture, that's very much appreciated.”

‘Saiyaara’ Beats Box Office Biggies Globally

Saiyaara, which released on July 18, stars debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film, a musical romance, has touched a chord with audiences across age groups. So far, it has earned a whopping INR 285 crore in India and INR 441.65 crore globally, outperforming biggies like Chhaava, Housefull 5, and Sitaare Zameen Par in international markets. ‘Saiyaara’ Star Aneet Padda Overwhelmed by Emotional Tribute From Alma Mater in Amritsar.

’Saiyaara’s Love Story and Music Win Hearts

Produced by Yash Raj Films and helmed by Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara tells the story of Vaani Batra (Aneet), a passionate journalist, and Krish Kapoor (Ahaan), a struggling singer. Their unexpected meeting turns into a soulful love story that’s connected deeply with fans. The soundtrack, composed by names like Mithoon, Sachet–Parampara, Vishal Mishra, and others, has also made waves, with the title track entering the Spotify Global 50 list.

