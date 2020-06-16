Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Raveena Tandon Speaks About 'Bollywood Camps' and 'Mean Girl Gangs', Reveals How She Fought Back Dirty Politics in the Industry (Read Tweets)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 10:30 AM IST
Raveena Tandon Speaks About 'Bollywood Camps' and 'Mean Girl Gangs', Reveals How She Fought Back Dirty Politics in the Industry (Read Tweets)
Raveena Tandon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has come to be an eye-opener for Bollywood folks, especially in terms of the pressure built up on non-star kids to survive in the industry. Netizens have dug up old conversations and incidents that suggest how the industry's who's who may not have been supportive of Sushant's career. While there are thousand 'whys' that can be conspired now as the reason why Sushant took up the harsh step to end his life but and his death is now making several celebs introspect and reflect on their own struggles and trying times in the business. Recently, Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to speak about the same as she wrote about the existence of camps in B-town. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Mean girl” gang of the industry. Camps do exist. Made fun of, bn removed from films by Heroes, their girlfriends, Journo chamchas & their career destroying fake media stories. Sometimes careers are destroyed. U struggle to keep afloat. fight back. Some survive Some Dont. #oldwoundsrevisited."

The actress also spoke about being an 'insider' in Bollywood yet facing some bitter experiences. She said, "It can happen to someone born within,an “insider” as I can hear insider/outsider words,some anchors blaring away.But you fight back.The more they tried to bury me,the harder I fought back. Dirty politics happen everywhere. But sometimes one roots for good to win,and Evil to lose."Karan Patel Criticises People Sharing 'Reach Out' Posts After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Saying 'False Hope is the Biggest Trigger Of Depression'.

Check Out Her Tweet on Bollywood Camps:

Here's Another Tweet on Her Industry Experience:

Here's Another Tweet from Raveena About Pressure in B-Town:

Raveena is not the only one who recently opened up on this. Director Abhinav Kashyap who helmed Salman Khan's Dabangg also spoke about Bollywood biggies calling the shots and 'making and breaking' careers of young artists. Looks like Bollywood's nepotism debate just opened up to a bigger discussion in light of the Sushant's tragic death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

