Salman Khan Catches Jacqueline Fernandez Taking His Gymming Picture 'Chori-Chori, Chupke-Chupke' (View Pic)

Megastar Salman Khan on Wednesday shared an intriguing picture showcasing his chiselled physique in between his workout session. The picture also captured his 'Kick' co-star Jacqueline Fernandes while she takes a snap of the star. The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared the capture where he is seen sporting a beard as he sweats it out during a power-packed work-out session. The picture has Jacqueline in the background, taking a picture of the 'Bharat' star in a mirror. Salman Khan Lauds Baba Siddique and His Son Zeeshan’s Efforts of Feeding 1,25,000 Families During Lockdown (View Tweet)

Taking a dig at Jacqueline, Salman captioned the post as "Jacky got caught taking a pic Chori Chori Chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own! @jacquelinef143."He also made a reference to his 2001 family-drama ' Chori Chori Chupke Chupke' in the caption. The post on the photo-sharing platform received more than 6 lakh likes. Ramadan Mubarak! Salman Khan Wishes His Fans on this Auspicious Occasion and Urges them to Stay Home and Stay Safe.

Check Out Salman Khan's Instagram Post Below

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star is practising social distancing in the wake of coronavirus spread and has been educating his fans about it via social media. Earlier, Salman urged people to take up the 'Anna Daan' challenge and donate to the underprivileged ones who are worst affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.