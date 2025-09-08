Salman Khan's iconic cop film Dabangg is all set to mark its 15th anniversary soon. Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who directed the fan-favourite action comedy, had a major fallout with the Bollywood superstar following the film's release. A new controversy has stirred up after the director condemned Salman Khan's behaviour during the 2010 film's shoot. Not just that, he went on to accuse the actor of sabotaging his career after he refused to direct the sequel. In a recent interview, Abhinav Kashyap vented out about his issues with Salman and called him a "gunda". ‘Aage Ke Din Bohot Kam Hai’: Salman Khan Talks About Ageing at ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar, Says He Wants to Make the Most of the ‘Time Left in Life’.

‘Dabangg’ Director Abhinav Kashyap Calls Salman Khan a Goon

In a recent interview with Screen, Abhinav Kashyap shared his experience working with Salman Khan and said that the actor is not even interested in acting. He said, "Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn't been for the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon). I was not aware of this before Dabangg. Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai." (Salman is ill-mannered; he is a bad person).

Salman Khan’s Instagram Post

Khan Family Is Vindictive, Says Abhinav Kashyap

Abhinav, who is the brother of the acclaimed filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap, alleged that Salman Khan's family is vindictive. "He (Salman) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a family that has been in the industry for 50 years. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don't agree with them, they come after you," the filmmaker said. He also accused the actor of sabotaging his career after he refused to do Dabangg 2.

Anurag Kashyap Faced Similar Problems During ‘Tere Naam’

Abhinav revealed that Anurag Kashyap also faced similar troubles while working with Salman Khan during the making of the 2003 film Tere Naam. He said that Anurag had written the script for the film, but later left the project after producer Boney Kapoor misbehaved with him and denied him credit for the story. He said, "The exact same thing happened with me. The basis of any good film is a good script." ‘Nishaanchi’: Anurag Kashyap Reveals How Bala and Dhanush Changed His Filmmaking Vision.

Salman Khan is yet to respond to these serious allegations from Abhinav Kashyap. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Battle of Glawan. The war drama is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

