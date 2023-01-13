Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday shared that he has reached "city number 10" to resume shooting for his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. Without revealing the city's name, Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie and wrote: "Touchdown city no.10... Time to meet Sam again!" Sam Bahadur: Meghna Gulzar Welcomes Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi in Vicky Kaushal-Starrer.

In the image, he is seen sitting in a plane looking outside the window dressed in a grey sweatshirt paired with a baseball cap and sunglasses. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Sam Bahadur Release Date: Vicky Kaushal-Starrer To Arrive in Theatres on December 1, 2023 (Watch Promo Video).

Check Out Vicky's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his career in the Indian Army over four decades and multiple wars.Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2023 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).