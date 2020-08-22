Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. He was reportedly admitted at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital for preliminary tests after which the actor returned home. The actor has shared a beautiful pic from his home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. The veteran actor is seen all smiles along with his wife Maanataya Dutt as they pose together and extend greetings to their fans on the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn And Other Bollywood Celebs Extend Warm Wishes To Fans!

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are seen in traditional outfits. The actor wrote, “The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya.” On this post there are several who have wished Sanjay a speedy recovery and are also happy to see him so positive. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Everyone Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Actress Says, ‘May This Festival Bring A New Beginning For All Of Us’.

Sanjay Dutt’s Message On Ganeshotsav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Aug 22, 2020 at 3:06am PDT

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins Iqra and Shahraan were in Dubai due to lockdown. Maanayata and kids flew back to Mumbai immediately as soon as they learned about his ailment. Maanayata has requested everyone to not speculate anything unnecessary about her husband’s heath. She had also shared that ‘Sanjay will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai’.

