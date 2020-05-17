Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Shares A Throwback Picture With Shah Rukh Khan But Can't Remember When It Was Taken

Trishala Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala's Instagram feed is quite interesting. The girl loves to share the happenings of her life on it pretty often but she never overdoes it. From her posts, you can make out that she is an intelligent woman who has chosen her own path and loves it. Occasionally, she does give us reasons to write about her posts. Apart from some anecdotes about her Duke father, she also talks about others and this time it is Shah Rukh Khan. The lady shared a throwback picture of herself with the actor on her IG story and it's damn cute. Trishala Dutt Confirms That She Is In Good Terms with Her ‘Papa Dukes’ Sanjay Dutt

Trishala thanked the person who shared the picture with her but she can't remember if when the photo was taken. Well, that's okay because we love the picture anyway.

There have often been stories about how Trishala and Sanjay Dutt are not on good terms. She had crushed a lot of them and yet such things keep springing up. Last year too she rubbished the same rumour during her AMA session on Instagram.