Actress Sara Ali Khan, who will soon be seen in Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, has expressed her gratitude to her upcoming films director Aanand L Rai and her Simmba maker Rohit Shetty for giving her the opportunity to be a part of their films. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a collage of their photographs in her story where the three can be seen indulging in a funny conversation. Sara Ali Khan Introduces Vicky Kaushal to Her Hilarious Knock Knock Series, Announces Her New Song ‘Chaka Chak’ From Her Upcoming Film Atrangi Re (Watch Video).

Using her rhyming skills to portray her love for the directors, Sara wrote: "Only love, respect, gratitude and a little masti (fun). Aapki bacchi always hasti (your kiddo is always smiling)." Earlier, during the wrap of ‘Simmba', Sara also thanked Rohit Shetty for his warmth, guidance, patience during the shoot. Atrangi Re Song Chaka Chak: Sara Ali Khan Is Here To Win Hearts With Her Fiery Dance Moves In This Peppy Track Crooned By Shreya Ghoshal (Watch Video).

Sara Ali Khan's Rhyming Note For Rohit Shetty and Aanand L Rai

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story For Rohit Shetty and Aanand L Rai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The actress is now awaiting the release of ‘Atrangi Re', which has been produced by T-Series, Cape Of Good Films and Colour Yellow Productions. The film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by his long time collaborator, Himanshu Sharma, is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.

