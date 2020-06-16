Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sara Ali Khan Was Shocked and 'Very Upset' After Hearing About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, 'She Liked Him Very Much', Says Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 11:43 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan Was Shocked and 'Very Upset' After Hearing About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, 'She Liked Him Very Much', Says Saif Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left everyone in shock and particularly those who were close to the actor and his fans. The actor passed away aged 34 in his Mumbai apartment and Bollywood has surely lost one of its most talented stars. Several Bollywood celebs took to social media to express grief and shock over his passing. The actor's death came as a particularly big shock for actress Sara Ali Khan who debuted in Bollywood opposite Sushant in their film Kedarnath. On hearing the news, Sara had taken to Instagram to share a snap from their film shoot and posted a heart emoji along with it. While the actress hasn't given a statement after his death, recently, her father Saif Ali Khan gave an interview where he spoke about Sushant.  Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Bittersweet Memory Of Her Kedarnath Co-Star (View Post).

Saif who had expressed earlier that Kareena and him were shocked and deeply saddened by Sushant's passing, in his recent interview HT spoke about Sara's reaction to the heartbreaking news. "(Sara has been) "very, very, very upset" with this news he said. Speaking about her equation with Sushant, he said, "She liked him very much. She was quite impressed with certain aspects of his personality. She told me he was very intelligent, that he could discuss, you know, Jean-Paul Sartre and he could discuss various aspects of philosophy and engineering and that he had learned how to shoot with a bow and arrow left-handed, and he was very fit as well as very hard-working, and a good actor."

Sushant's death has also opened up the nepotism debate and how and how industry pressure may have been a trigger for the actor. Netizens have been targetting a few celebs for their 'inferior' treatment towards outsiders and blaming them. Reacting to the same, Saif said, "I mean, you can say, listen, it’s just really bad, what happened. It’s really sad that this is the only way he could see out. But to blame anybody or to you know, draw these camps out, this is pathetic."Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: Actor's Last Film is Dil Bechara and The Movie is Expected to Release Soon.

For the uninitiated, netizens have been targetting Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt among others for their past comments made on Sushant during chat shows.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

