The debate of nepotism in Bollywood is only getting bigger and bigger, day by day. The netizens are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to targetting the star-kids and their movies. Now, even old statements and videos are being pulled up by some in order to use them in this debate. Recently, Rohit Shetty and Sara Ali Khan's old video went viral and the director got severely trolled for his statements. Sara Ali Khan and Brother Ibrahim Are Making the Most of the Monsoon Season; Both Are Seen Cycling Together (Watch Video).

The video is from Rohit, Sara and Ranveer Singh's visit to The Kapil Sharma Show. He was seen boasting about how 'Saif Ali Khan's daughter' walked alone into his office to ask for work with folded hands and made him cry. The netizens trolled the filmmaker for offering a full fledged role to Sara after the 'struggle' that she took. For the uninitiated, Sara, Rohit and Karan Johar had confirmed her role in Simmba, even before the release of Sara's debut film Kedarnath. Here are some of the comments.

Meera Chopra's Tweet:

Wah kya struggle hai. Only if #RohitShetty knew what real struggle means. https://t.co/eRfho2m4KZ — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) August 19, 2020

Fan On Rohit's 'Amazing' Statement

"Rohit Shetty" who never worked with an outsider he is praising sara Ali Khan for she came to his office alone to get a film Isn't he so amazing 🤨🤨 #nepotisminbollywood #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/fk8XFCff41 — Priti Roy 😸😺😸 (@PritiRo03807862) August 19, 2020

Fan Slow Claps

Now, this is real the ‘struggle’ Slow claps for #RohitShetty and of course for the army of #StarKids https://t.co/9sEHHQJwG3 — Kanika Kakkar (@KanikaKakkar4) August 19, 2020

Memes Flow In

#Rohitshetty Rohit shetty after seeing the so-called struggle of sara ali khan : pic.twitter.com/5mpeHj1I4N — Naman (@ama_joking) August 19, 2020

The Lead Role Struggle

There are a lot of Talented actresses like Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Fatima Shaikh, Saniya malhotra, Who are struggling to get a lead role in films ! and then comes this So called Struggle of Sara Ali Khan !#CBITakesOver#1stStepToSSRJustice#RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/f3jbEmKsd9 — Aman Verma (@0to3amanverma) August 19, 2020

Angry Fan Says...

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is coming back with Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. The movie will also have the cameos of Ajay Devgn as 'Singham' and Ranveer Singh as 'Simmba.' The makers had to ditch the theatrical release of the same due to pandemic. Coming back to the video, what are your thoughts?

