Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla, who is popular for his roles in Jolly LLB, Nayak and PK, recently opened up about an incident from the sets of Sajid Nadiadwala's 2014 film Kick starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. In the film, he played Jacqueline's father and recalled how Salman's assistant once asked him to change his reaction in a scene with the Bollywood superstar. He highlighted how things like this could often create misunderstandings and unnecessary drama. ‘Kick 2’: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala Reunite for 2014 Blockbuster Sequel, Filmmaker Teases Cool Monochrome Pic of ‘Sikandar’.

Saurabh Shukla Says Salman Khan’s Assistant Asked Him To Change His Reaction in a ‘Kick’ Scene

In a recent conversation with the Digital Commentary channel, Saurabh Shukla opened up about the incident that took place during the shooting of Kick. He said, "In Kick, there's a scene where Salman Khan's character is meeting me for the first time as my daughter's boyfriend, and he is taking my interview. What do you think, something like this would be possible in real? So I reacted in a way that showed the audience that I was shocked."

Saurabh Shukla’s Instagram Post

The actor continued, "After the scene was shot, one of Salman's assistants came up to me and asked me to change my reaction for the scene. When I asked him then how should I do it, he replied, 'Sir, he's the hero. You should act scaredin front of his character.'" The veteran actor later shared how Salman reacted to this and said, "Salman called his assistant and asked him to not approach me again. He told him that my acting was on point and was a perfect response to the scene."

Saurabh Shukla Recalls an Incident From ‘Kick’ Shoot

Saurabh Shukla praises Salman Khan for being a true megastar who remains humble and grounded despite his immense success.#SalmanKhan #Sikandarpic.twitter.com/5rIY3tJMhL — Anjali 🫧 (@salman_anjali) March 12, 2025

Saurabh Shukla added that comments from people in the entourage can create a misleading image of the actors, which isn’t true. In this case, Salman Khan liked the scene, but his assistant's actions could've caused major confusion. On the work front, Saurabh Shukla will be next seen in Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

