Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She gained widespread fame with her short but impactful role in the 2016 MS Dhoni biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. However, fans are always curious to know about her personal life, with eagle-eyed fans always keeping track of her relationship status. Recently, a video has been doing rounds on social media where the actress could be seen enjoying a cosy dinner, leaving netizens curious about the person she was accompanied by. Besties Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Serve Sexy Fashion As They Celebrate New Year 2025 Partying Together (Watch Videos).

Disha Patani’s Viral Dinner Date

A video of Disha Patani enjoying a cosy dinner date at a restaurant has been doing rounds online. In the video shared on Reddit, the actress can be seen smiling and chatting, but the identity of her companion remains a mystery. This has led to a heated debate on the platform, with netizens discussing whether the moment was genuine or just a PR move.

Disha Patani’s Viral Video

Netizens React to Disha Patani’s Viral Date Video

Netizens were quick to react to the video and shared their thoughts in the comment section of the post. Most people felt the entire scene was staged, while a few others suggested that the person recording her could have also shown the person accompanying her if it wasn't scripted. One user wrote, "She's so pretty, but this looks like one of those fake candid shots". Another user wrote, "Staged as f**k". Another user wrote, This seems scripted AF". Vijay Deverakonda Enjoys Secret Lunch Date With Rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna Days After Confirming He’s Not Single; Netizens React and Call It ‘Hide and Seek’.

Netizens Call Disha Patani’s Dinner Date Moment With Mystery Person ‘Staged’

Reddit Comments

Disha Patani was previously linked with Tiger Shroff. However, the duo never publicly spoke about their romance or split. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2024 Tamil fantasy action film Kanguva alongside South star Suriya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2025 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).