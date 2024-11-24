South stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumoured to be dating for quite a few years now. Although the couple haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, they often get spotted going on vacations and spending quality time together. During a recent interview, the Telugu star dropped a major life update and confirmed that he is not single, leaving fans excited. Now, just days after the confession, the Arjun Reddy star was spotted enjoying a meal with a mystery woman. ‘Sahiba’ Music Video: Vijay Deverakonda and Radhikka Madan Mesmerise in Jasleen Royal’s New Romantic Track (Watch Video).

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Enjoy a Lunch Date

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who often spark dating rumours, were spotted enjoying a lunch date. A Reddit sure shared the photo of the Telugu stars enjoying dinner together. On the other hand, the Pushpa 2 actress also shared a picture of her enjoying a dessert in a now-deleted Instagram story. The Reddit post contains both pictures. She captioned the picture 'Good food.' When comparing both pictures, we noticed it was the same outfit and the same restaurant in both. In the viral Reddit post, both Rashmika and Vijay twinned in blue outfits for the lunch outing. Vijay looked handsome in a blue and white striped shirt, while Rashmika kept it casual with a blue crop top and denim.

Rashmika Mandanna Spotted With Rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda

Netizens who saw the picture had hilarious reactions to it. While the majority of the users praised the "Cute couple", a certain group was not happy with the secretive behaviour of the stars. One such user wrote, "This is one of the most openly secretive relationships currently. They know that we know. We know that they know. Yet they still wanna play hide and seek." ‘Dear Comrade’ Clocks 5 Years: ‘So Very Grateful’! Rashmika Mandanna Pens Thankful Note for Vijay Deverakonda and Fans on the Occasion.

Netizens React to Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverkonda’s Viral Pic

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

She Does Look Jacked

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

Another User Called Their Relationship ‘Hide and Seek’

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

While disclosing their relationship is entirely their choice, the stars' fans continue to express their opinions about it. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda has Gowtan Tinnanuri's spy thriller tentatively titled VD12. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, is gearing up for the biggest release of her career to date, Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun. The Telugu language action thriller is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5, 2024.

