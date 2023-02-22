Selfiee is one of the most anticipated movies of the year as it brings together two brilliant actors, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. This is the first time that the two stars have teamed up for a film. The upcoming flick that revolves around a tussle between a superstar and a super fan is a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving Licence. The trailer dropped glimpses how a tussle between Superstar Vijay Kumar (Akshay) and RTO Inspector Om Prakash Aggarwal (Emraan) takes an ugly turn. Selfiee Trailer 2 Out! Akshay Kumar Takes A Dig At 'Boycott Bollywood' Trend In The New Promo (Watch Video).

Talking about Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, actor Emraan Hashmi stated, “This film is for the fans, it is a tribute to the fans,” reports PTI. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, along with Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. Ahead of its release, let’s check out some of the key details. Selfiee Song Kudi Chamkeeli: Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty Groove to the Tunes of Yo Yo Honey Singh (Watch Video).

Cast – The movie Selfiee stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead along with Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar needs to get a new driver’s license from an RTO officer. However, a misunderstanding leads to a war of words between the two, eventually escalating into a feud which is played out in front of the entire country.”

Watch The Trailer Of Selfiee Below:

Release Date – Sefiee is all set to be released in theatres on February 24.

Review – The reviews for Selfiee are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of this Raj Mehta directorial is out.

