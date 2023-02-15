The makers have released another teaser of Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee giving a glimpse into the world of their characters. In the film, Akshay Kumar is seen playing the role of a superstar, while Emraan Hashmi is stepping into the shoes of an RTO Officer. The second teaser also takes a dig at the multiple hashtags, especially Boycott Bollywood trend and many more topics are stated. Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar Shake a Leg on Selfiee Song ‘Main Khiladi’ and It's a Treat to Their Fans (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Check The Video Which Akshay Kumar Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

