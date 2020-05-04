Shah Rukh Khan Gives a Singing Performance During The 'I For India' Concert and It is Both Hilarious and Entertaining (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan Sings for I For India Concert (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar collaborated with Give India for an I For India online concert where Bollywood, Cricket and Hollywood celebrities and singers came together to contribute and pledge to donate to Give India, in order to lend a helping hand to the frontline workers who have been fighting Coronavirus, the Police Force that has been enforcing the lockdown so that we are not affected by COVID-19 and a helping hand for those daily wage labourers who are stuck in various parts of India without food and shelter and are unable to reach their hometowns. I For India Concert: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Will Smith And Other Celebs Come Together For a Musical Night For A Good Cause.

The 4-hour concert saw Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jay Sean, Will Smith, Mick Jagger and Bryan Adams among others who urged everyone to lend in a helping hand. I for India: Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Will Smith Among 85 Celebrities Who Will Be a Part of COVID-19 Fundraiser Concert.

However there were a few highlights in the concert, where Sonu Nigam's son Nevaan set the stage on fire with his rendition of Sugar, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his dear friend Rishi Kapoor who passed away a few days back, Mira Naira, who directed the late Irrfan Khan, also spoke up about her favourite actor, Priyanka's in-laws - Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas with wife Danielle and children also pledged their support.

But the best highlight came in the form of SRK singing a song penned by Badshah.

Check Out The Video Below:

Looks🔥 In terms of being witty, none can beat Shah Rukh Khan. He is Pride of India.#ShahRukhKhan#IForIndia pic.twitter.com/VuR34Pxqx8 — ‎义Professor义ᴾʳᶦⁿᶜᵉ⚪ (@Myself_Prince_) May 3, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan was seen crooning the song "Sab Sahi Ho Jayega", where a part of the lyrics were hilarious AF and relatable too. The line goes as , "Dekho Dekho Time Kitna Bura Chal Raha Hain, Yeh SRK Bhi Singer Bhi Ban Raha Hain." Hilarious, isn't it? But did you catch the meaning that the song was giving out? With time, "Sab sahi ho jaayega!"