Ayushmann Khurrana had a special message for people indulging in blaming communities for the outbreak. He also has a special song for the occasion and it is very beautiful. Ayushmann Khurrana's poetic message is hard hitting and relatable AF. The actor highlights the plight of not only daily wage workers but also problems that Coronavirus has evoked all over the world. It if followed by his first hit single - "Pani Da" Dia Mirza's appeal is to highlight how nature has recovered from the constant torture and grind that we have put Mother Earth through, along with the caged animals left in zoos. American-Indian song writer Rajakumari brings on a song from her first album, to spread some positivity during the grim Coronavirus times. Sania Mirza talks about the shortage of that India has been facing, in everything. She introduces Sheetal Sheeroday who has been offering her help in free to everyone who is less privileged than her. Jay Sean, after admitting that he is honoured to associate with the I For India cause and urges one and all to contribute. He follows up his request with a peppy number. Kartik Aaryan urges everyone to help make better the current situation of stranded daily wage workers all over India. Sunidhi Chauhan urges one and all to not only take care of ourselves, but also people around us and help keep everyone's spirits up, and follows up with an Agnipath song. Hollywood star Jack Black has pledged his support to stand in solidarity by his Indian brothers and sister in its fight against COVID-19. Katrina Kaif urges everyone to contribute to Give India, to help medical professionals equip themselves better for their fight against COVID-19.

While a lot of celebrities, mainly singers chose to hold online digital concerts, Give India has organised one of the biggest events. Title I for India, the concert will see close to 85 Indian and Hollywood celebrities come together for a virtual concert and raise proceeds that will, in turn, go to the frontline workers who have been fighting the Coronavirus pandemic and keeping the rest of us safe. Organised by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the concert will see the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Gulzar, AR Rahman, Alia Bhatt, Will Smith, Mick Jagger, Russel Peters and Nick Jonas among 85 other artists take part.