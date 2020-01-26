Shah Rukh Khan: I Wrote In My Daughter's School Form That We Are Indian, There Is No Religion (Watch Video)

Photo Credit: Twitter

In the midst of all the controversies regarding why the superstars of Bollywood are mum over CAA protests and the violence that happened post that, Shah Rukh Khan suddenly decided to be part of Dance Plus' ongoing season. We were a bit surprised to see him grace the show because actors do that when they have a movie to promote although it's always a delight to watch SRK on screen, big or small. However, he did talk about how religion is discussed in his house. Raj And Krishna DK Confirm A Film With Shah Rukh Khan, Say ‘He Wants To Do It And He Said That We’ll Do It’

A video is going viral of SRK talking about what religion he put in their kids' school forms as he is Muslim while Gauri is Hindu. He says, "Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye." (When my daughter went to school, we had to fill the religion section in the form and she asked me 'Papa, what's our religion?' I wrote Indian, there is no religion and there shouldn't be.")

Check out the video right here...

We wonder if that will suffice for those who were looking for some reaction from the big stars of Bollywood.