It's Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's fifth wedding anniversary and here's sending them tons of happy wishes on their special day. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, and since then they have reinstated our faith in the institution called marriage time and again. From being a lovey-dovey couple to doting parents, ShaMira, as their fans like to call them have enjoyed some beautiful chapters of their wedding life and we have adored them every time. From walking the ramp together to making some stylish appearances, Shahid and Mira have only proved how 'couples who slay together, stay together'. Mira Rajput Is The Happiest As Hubby Shahid Kapoor Cooks For The First Time In Five Years (View Post).

Unlike his contemporaries, Shahid didn't settle for love marriage and instead prefered a choice approved by his parents. As the Kapoors, even Rajputs were strong followers of Radha Saomi Satsang and that was a common thread that wove their beautiful relationship. A star wife, Mira was earlier very shy for her public image but she got used to her new life and today, she's a favourite with the paparazzi. A fashionista like her handsome hubby, she loves strutting in style while making some jaw-dropping appearances.

There have been innumerable instances when the duo has wooed our hearts with their appearances and happy moments together. And today, as they get ready to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, it's time we relish those same memories. Let's have a look at some of their beautiful pictures together that continue to warm our hearts. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Pack a Powerful Style Punch at the Airport (View Pics).

The One From their Ramp Walk

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

They Certainly Believe in Slaying Together

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One Handsome Couple

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For My Eyes Only

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The One From their Wedding

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With Their Kids - Misha and Zain

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Eyes on Her

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Doting Father and a Proud Husband

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One of the Most Adored Couples of B-town

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This is One Happy Couple

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As per new reports, the couple is in Punjab enjoying their quarantine at Mira's ancestral home. Recently a video of theirs from Radha Saomi Satsang Dera in Beas went viral on social media and it only proves how they love living a normal and carefree life.

While we continue to wait for their happy anniversary messages for each other, you guys take a moment to admire their bond and understand why they made theirs is a match made in heaven.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).