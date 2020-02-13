Shahid Kapoor To Star in Karan Johar's Patriotic Film Next?

Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor fans can finally expect some intense filmy work from their star boy! After the Jersey remake is done, he might next be seen in Karan Johar's film which is said to be a patriotic flick. Like the usual trend of the films that we see nowadays in Bollywood, this will too be high on action scenes kind of film, reports Mumbai Mirror. EXCLUSIVE! Sara Ali Khan Confirmed In Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Kaminey 2'?.

It does not come across as surprising that Sasha is venturing into this genre considering the fact that his contemporaries are. Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra etc are already filled up with some of the social dramas themed on patriotism. Now, with KJO helming the big-budget movie, it is a new space for Shahid.

Also, this is for the first time that the Kabir Singh actor will collaborate with Karan Johar for a mainstream movie. Even though he has graced his Koffee couch a few times, this will be for the first time that he will be seen working with him.

Meanwhile, the fans of the hunk are extremely excited for his role in the Hindi remake of Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey. He plays the role of a cricketer in this flick and the practice is on in full swing. This will be his first outing after the super-success of Kabir Singh. Now, all that fans have to wait for is the confirmation of the patriotic film next!