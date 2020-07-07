Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, and since then they are busy giving us relationship goals time and again. While the star wife took to her social media account in the morning to share a happy wish for her husband dearest, Shahid's wish came in a bit late but it's beautiful and comes straight from his heart. The Haider actor has all the great things to say about her but most importantly, he thanks her for helping him be a better version of himself. Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput Anniversary: 10 Gorgeous Pictures of B-town's Most Loved Couple That Prove It's A Pair Made In Heaven!

"5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love," captioned the actor while sharing a rather lovely selfie with his wifey. Shahid and Mira's love story continues to be one of our favourites and their happy pictures continue to find a permanent place in our hearts. Mira Rajput Says 'Fall In Love With You More Every Day' to Husband Shahid Kapoor As the Couple Celebrate Their Fifth Wedding Anniversary (View Post).

Check Out His Sweet Anniversary Wish

Today Shahid and Mira are doting parents to two beautiful kids, Zain and Misha and together they make for a perfect family portrait. While there have been rumours about the star wife making her acting debut, it suffices to say that she's happy with her current life and has no plans to venture into the entertainment industry whatsoever. But even if she does someday, we'll be ready to cheer for her from the top of our lungs.

Till then, very happy anniversary to this gorgeous duo.

