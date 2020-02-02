Shamita Shetty Birthday Special: 10 Pictures Of The Actress That Deserve All Your Likes

photo credit: Instagram

Shamita Shetty got a dream debut. A Yash Raj Film headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, a very hot and desirable role, some spectacular songs and a huge blockbuster...yes we are talking about Mohabbatein. But things didn't really go great for the actress post that although she did a couple of movies. Later, she made a lot of news when she appeared on Bigg Boss. The actress once told Hindustan Times, "I wasn’t happy with the offers that I was getting, as I never believed in quantity. It wasn’t just about doing films to be cool or to have people remember you for one film. I wanted to be proud of whatever work I did." On International Day for Older Persons; Shamita Shetty Urges the Government to Increase Pension for the Elderly

Shamita has returned to the entertainment world after her interior designing work and we think if you take note of her pictures on Instagram, filmmakers would realise Shamita still has the trappings of being a quintessential Hindi film heroine. Don't believe us? Check these out...

