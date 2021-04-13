Sunny Leone returns to Kerala to start the shoot of her upcoming film, the psychological thriller Shero. The actress was in Kerala recently, to shoot for the reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla. "I am elated to be back to Kerala to shoot for the first schedule of the film. I love this place and it serves as the perfect backdrop for the film," Sunny tells IANS. Sunny Leone ‘Forced To Go Back Home For Lockdown’; The Actress Reveals On Instagram (View Pic).

Shero will be directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. "I am thrilled to be a part of Shero. This is a character which is very different from the ones I have played earlier. Sunny Leone on Bollywood: I Have Really Put in a Lot of Time on Myself Being Here and I Want To Stay Here.

I have been preparing to slip under the skin of the character for the past few weeks. It is a very layered and interesting part," she claimed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2021 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).