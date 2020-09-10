Kushal Zaveri, television director and friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has criticised anchor-actress Shibani Dandekar, saying she needs to check facts before commenting on actress Ankita Lokhande. Kushal came in support of Ankita after Shibani called her a "princess of patriarchy". "I don't think Ankita has said anything wrong …she was with Sushant for more than 7 years…if anyone has the right to speak about this case it's her and Sushant's family members…and she never spoke against Rhea, infact Rhea started targeting her in all her paid PR interviews…someone needs to check the facts before demeaning Ankita," Kushal wrote on his Instagram Stories. Karanvir Bohra Takes Stand For Ankita Lokhande, After Shibani Dandekar Slams Her Post on Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty (View Tweet)

Shibani had criticised Ankita after she slammed late Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly allowing late Sushant Singh Rajput to consume drugs. Shibani had written: "Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this 'witch-hunt' and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart than you." Shibani Dandekar Lashes Out At Ankita Lokhande, Says ‘No One Has More Hate In Their Heart Than You’ (View Post)

This was in response to Ankita's assertion: "When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time." Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that came during investigation into his death case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).