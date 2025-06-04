Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to share a fun moment from his recent cruise trip, where he, along with Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Dino Morea and Sonam Bajwa, relived the iconic Titanic moment on board. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a video in which he, along with his co-stars from his upcoming movie Housefull 5, could be seen watching the sunset together on a cruise. They are all seen sharing laughs and enjoying the moment. Riteish also added the soulful 'Titanic' theme track to the video. Akshay Kumar’s Whodunnits: Before ‘Housefull 5’, 5 Murder Mystery Movies Where Bollywood Superstar Took the Lead and Where To Stream Them Online.

Riteish Deshmukh Shares a Fun Moment - See Post

Sharing the heartfelt clip, he wrote, “From the deck to the big screen Shooting on a cruise was a fun ride. Here’s a glimpse of the gang before the madness unfolds! #Housefull5 in theatres this Friday, are you ready to set sail with us? #2daystogo.”

Akshay Kumar Recalls About Film Shoot

Even Akshay Kumar recently treated fans to a throwback video from the shoot of his upcoming film, Housefull 5. Reflecting on the experience, he shared that the past year was filled with non-stop laughter, joyful chaos, and unforgettable memories created with his energetic co-stars — including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, and others from the film’s ensemble.

“Last year was all laughs, chaos, and countless memories with this mad bunch, and now we’re back, ready to bring the madness to you! Grateful for the friendships, the fun, and every moment in between. #Housefull5 hits screens this Friday!” the Kesari Chapter 2 actor wrote as the caption. ‘Housefull 5’ Trailer: ‘Who’s Real Jolly?’ Did Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Borrow Its ‘Missing Heir’ Plot From Mohanlal’s 1989 Movie? Find Out!

'Housefull 5' Star-Studded Cast and Release Details

The upcoming film Housefull 5 features an impressive ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pdaney, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy drama is slated for a theatrical release on June 6. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Watch the Trailer of 'Housefull 5':

