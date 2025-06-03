Housefull 5 is set to release in cinemas on June 6, becoming the first mainstream Hindi film franchise to reach five or more instalments. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this ensemble comedy sees the return of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Ranjeet, Shreyas Talpade, and Nikitin Dheer. New additions to the cast include Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma. Fact Check: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Housefull 5’ Is NOT the First Movie in World To Have Multiple Endings in Theatres – There Are Others!

This time, the action unfolds aboard a luxury cruise liner. While retaining its trademark comedic elements, Housefull 5 also doubles as a murder mystery, with a masked killer on the loose. In an intriguing twist, the film will be released in two theatrical versions, each featuring a different climax that reveals a separate killer. The makers claim this is a first in world cinema - although the 1985 Hollywood film Clue notably did something similar.

Whether this gimmick pays off for Housefull 5 remains to be seen.

Watch the Trailer of 'Housefull 5':

In the meantime, here’s a look at five murder mystery films starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, and where you can stream them before Housefull 5 hits screens.

1. Khiladi (1992)

A Still From Khiladi

Director: Abbas-Mustan

A loose remake of the 1975 Rishi Kapoor–Neetu Singh film Khel Khel Mein (itself based on a novel), Khiladi marked Akshay Kumar’s first major commercial success as a solo lead and established him as a rising star. What begins as a light-hearted college romcom turns into a murder mystery when a prank involving a fake kidnapping ends in a real death. Also starring Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, and Sabeeha, Khiladi is streaming on Prime Video.

2. Ajnabee (2001)

Promotional Still From Ajnabee

Director: Abbas-Mustan

After giving Akshay Kumar his first hit, Abbas-Mustan also delivered his most memorable negative role in this unofficial remake of Consenting Adults. The suspense doesn’t lie in discovering the killer - that much is fairly obvious - but in unravelling who actually died. The final act also delivers the now-iconic twist: “Everything was planned.” Also starring Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bipasha Basu (in her acting debut), Ajnabee is streaming on Prime Video and JioHotstar.

3. Bhagam Bhag (2006)

A Still From Bhagam Bhag

Director: Priyadarshan

Much like Housefull 5, Bhagam Bhag is a comedy entertainer, inspired by two Malayalam films: Dhim Tharikida Thom and Mannar Mathai Speaking. However, it also includes a murder mystery subplot involving the death of Arbaaz Khan’s character, with suspicion falling on the protagonists played by Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal. This subplot is itself inspired by the Marathi thriller Bindhaast. Also starring Lara Dutta and Jackie Shroff, Bhagam Bhag is available on Prime Video and MX Player.

4. 8 x 10 Tasveer (2009)

A Still From 8 x 10 Tasveer

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

In this supernatural thriller, Akshay Kumar plays a clairvoyant who can access a person’s memories by touching their photographs. He is enlisted to solve the suspicious death of his wealthy father. Full of red herrings, the film culminates in a twist involving someone from the protagonist’s past determined to erase his very existence. Also starring Ayesha Takia and Sharmila Tagore, 8 x 10 Tasveer is streaming on Prime Video, MX Player, and Zee5.

5. Cuttputlli (2022)

A Still From Cuttputlli

Director: Ranjit M Tewari

A remake of the Tamil hit Ratsasan, this direct-to-digital release (due to the pandemic) features Akshay Kumar as a police officer with cinematic aspirations, investigating a series of brutal murders of teenage girls. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, Cuttputlli is available to stream on JioHotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2025 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).