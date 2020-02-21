Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Twitter Review: Netizens Welcome Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's Warm-Hearted Romcom
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan gets a thumbs up from Twitterati (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana's next big release is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that revolves around a gay love story, something that Bollywood is yet to embrace. The actor will be seen romancing TVF's Jitendra Kumar in this family entertainer that also stars his Badhaai Ho co-stars, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. While critics are super impressed with Khurrana's new outing and this shouldn't surprise you at all, Twitterati too is in love with this Hitesh Kewalya directorial. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar Are Spot On in a Film That Struggles to Come Out to the Viewer.

Twitterverse is currently buzzing with some good reviews and opinions about this warm-hearted and crazy rom-com that promises to take you on a fun-filled ride. Check out some of the reactions... Ayushmann Khurrana Sends Lots of Love to Vicky Kaushal as Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Bhoot are all Set to Clash at the Box Office.

  A Must-Watch Family Entertainer

A Pivotal Film For LGBTQ Community

Fabulous Movie

Well Said

ROFL!

A Good Movie that Could Have Been Better

It Will Live Up to Your Expectations

Outstanding is The Word

Book Your Tickets Now

Every Character is Hilarious AF

Unfortunately, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan won't release in Dubai or any other UAE cities due to its gay content and this is bound to affect its international business. Let's hope the film performs exceptionally well at the Indian box office and manages to become the actor's highest grosser yet.