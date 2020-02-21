Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Twitter Review: Netizens Welcome Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's Warm-Hearted Romcom

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan gets a thumbs up from Twitterati (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana's next big release is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that revolves around a gay love story, something that Bollywood is yet to embrace. The actor will be seen romancing TVF's Jitendra Kumar in this family entertainer that also stars his Badhaai Ho co-stars, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. While critics are super impressed with Khurrana's new outing and this shouldn't surprise you at all, Twitterati too is in love with this Hitesh Kewalya directorial. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar Are Spot On in a Film That Struggles to Come Out to the Viewer.

Twitterverse is currently buzzing with some good reviews and opinions about this warm-hearted and crazy rom-com that promises to take you on a fun-filled ride. Check out some of the reactions... Ayushmann Khurrana Sends Lots of Love to Vicky Kaushal as Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Bhoot are all Set to Clash at the Box Office.

A Must-Watch Family Entertainer

A Pivotal Film For LGBTQ Community

Just Watched #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan First Day First Show. Had water in my eyes. #Pride Super thanks to @ayushmannk for normalising homosexuality. A pivotal film for our LGBTQ community 🏳️‍🌈. The society needs such films ya. @Neenagupta001’s Mother India is my favvvv. Kudos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kbHB5Y7cb3 — Kahin_Na_Kahin (@kahin_na_kahin) February 21, 2020

Fabulous Movie

Well Said

To showcase an important topic, in a hilarious yet emotional way is the essence of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan — mytreasurebox (Nittie S) (@mytreasurebox_) February 21, 2020

ROFL!

Disappointed with #ShubhMangalZyaadaSaavdhan , itni achi movie kaun banata hai that i cant even make out with my gf in theater. — Chika Pikka Rikka (@imdhokla) February 21, 2020

A Good Movie that Could Have Been Better

3/5 👍 The acting of #AyushmannKhurrana and #JeetuBhaiya was superb, but if you watch this movie from the standards of Ayushman Khurana, it was not of that level. overall a good movie #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan — RAJ (@RajJha1999) February 21, 2020

It Will Live Up to Your Expectations

special mention whenever Ayushman is near by,they are just so full of love and adoration. Jokes are on point and so are the songs. Also loved the part how the movie also shows parents struggle to accept the reality overnight too which is great for me.#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan — M (@_mitsoo) February 21, 2020

Outstanding is The Word

Book Your Tickets Now

Every Character is Hilarious AF

The best part about the film is every damn character is hilarious AF. Everyone comes together to give you a great time. It's like talking about homosexuality with family. Everything is not PERFECT but baat karne se hi baat banti hai. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan https://t.co/rcbokQc4JD — Gautam (@filmygautam) February 21, 2020

Unfortunately, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan won't release in Dubai or any other UAE cities due to its gay content and this is bound to affect its international business. Let's hope the film performs exceptionally well at the Indian box office and manages to become the actor's highest grosser yet.